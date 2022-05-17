Stockbridge Man Shot In The Foot, Suspect Arrested

May 17, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man is facing various charges after shooting a Stockbridge man in the foot over the weekend.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police responded at approximately 7:30am Saturday to 1371 Baseline Road for a report of a 34-year-old Stockbridge man being shot in the foot. The suspect, a 32-year-old Albion man fled the scene in a vehicle but was located in the City of Leslie.



Deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office were able to take the suspect into custody.



Police say a loaded pistol was located in the vehicle.



The suspect was transported to the Ingham County Jail and was awaiting arraignment on several felony charges.



The victim was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in stable condition.