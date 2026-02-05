Stockbridge Man Seriously Injured In Head-On Crash Wednesday
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
A Stockbridge man was seriously injured in a head-on crash with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to M-52 near Dennis Road for a head-on crash between a car and a semi-truck. It happened around 3:40pm.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the car, driven by a 31-year-old Stockbridge man, crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck head-on. The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office said alcohol and drugs were not suspected.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of M-52 were closed for investigation and clean-up, into the evening commute.
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Northeast Ingham Emergency Services Authority.
The crash is being investigated by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation.