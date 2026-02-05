Stockbridge Man Seriously Injured In Head-On Crash Wednesday

February 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Stockbridge man was seriously injured in a head-on crash with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.



Deputies with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to M-52 near Dennis Road for a head-on crash between a car and a semi-truck. It happened around 3:40pm.



Preliminary investigation revealed that the car, driven by a 31-year-old Stockbridge man, crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck head-on. The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.



The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.



The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



The Sheriff’s Office said alcohol and drugs were not suspected.



Both the northbound and southbound lanes of M-52 were closed for investigation and clean-up, into the evening commute.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Northeast Ingham Emergency Services Authority.



The crash is being investigated by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation.