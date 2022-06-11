Stockbridge Man Seriously Injured In Head-On Crash

June 11, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Stockbridge man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a head-on crash Friday morning.



Deputies with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at approximately 7:30am to the area of Catholic Church Road and Murray Road in Bunkerhill Township for a two-vehicle personal injury crash.



A 28-year-old Stockbridge man traveling in a passenger car westbound on Catholic Church Road was struck head-on by a pickup truck driven by a 31-year-old Stockbridge man, who was attempting to turn north onto Murray Road.



Police say the man driving the passenger car was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of what were described as serious injuries.



The driver of the pickup sought his own medical treatment.



The crash is being investigated by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team.



Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.