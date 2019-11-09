Stockbridge Man Gets Jail For Illegal Entry

November 9, 2019

Sentence has been handed down to a man who claims he did not intend on stealing anything when he entered a home in Unadilla Township.



33-year-old David Daniel Houk of Stockbridge was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday to 90 days in jail with a credit of 34 days served. He was set to be sentenced early last month; however, he failed to appear for his sentencing and a warrant was issued. The warrant was cancelled when he was arraigned by video in Circuit Court about a week after the no-show.



In August, Houk pleaded guilty to charges of malicious destruction of property and illegal entry. He was originally charged with 2nd degree home invasion, and breaking and entering a building with intent.



The charges are related to the June 19th incident in which police say they received a report of a break-in at a Hadley Road residence in Unadilla Township and officers responded to investigate. A police dog was used to track Houk to a neighboring residence. Authorities say Houk admitted to police that he had entered the garage of the residence but claimed he had no intentions of stealing anything. A door, however, was damaged in the process, which led to the original felony home invasion charges. (DK)