Stockbridge Man Arraigned In Baseball Bat Attack

August 26, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Stockbridge man has been arraigned following an alleged assault on two known acquaintances from Putnam Township.



41-year old Wayne Phil Seely has been lodged at Livingston County Jail and charged with one count of Assault with Intent to Murder, one count of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder, and two counts of Assault with a dangerous weapon. The charges stem from an incident that happened last Friday when the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30pm to the 5000 block of Patterson Lake Road in Putnam Township for a report of a felonious assault. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that Seely had attacked two 40-year old Putnam Township residents with a baseball bat. Seely knew the victims. The victims were transported to University of Michigan Medical Center with serious injuries, but have since been released.



Seely had fled the scene prior to deputies arriving, but was later located at his residence in Stockbridge. The Livingston County Regional SWAT Team was activated and responded to the scene. Also assisting were Livingston County EMS, the Putnam Township Fire Department, and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. After several hours of negotiations, Seely was taken into custody without incident.



On Tuesday he was arraigned in 53rd District Court in Howell, where a $1,000,000 cash surety bond was set. The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.