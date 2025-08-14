Stockbridge Community Schools Welcomes New Elementary Principal

August 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Stockbridge Community Schools is welcoming a new elementary principal.



Julie White is joining Emma Smith Elementary as the principal for the 2025–2026 school year.



With over two decades of experience in education, she is said to be “deeply committed to creating a supportive and engaging environment where every student can thrive”.



White’s career in education began in 2004 at Manchester Community Schools, where she served for 19 years in a variety of roles. She started as a speech-language pathologist and later took on several administrative positions, including Vice Principal and Special Education Supervisor. In 2023, she joined Fowlerville Community Schools as a Student Support Specialist, further expanding her experience working with students, families, and staff. Those diverse roles are said to have provided White with a well-rounded perspective and a strong foundation for school leadership.



A release states “Her approach to education centers on collaboration, inclusion, and continuous growth—for both students and staff. She believes in building strong relationships and fostering a positive school culture where every child feels seen, supported, and empowered. This philosophy matches that of Smith and Stockbridge Community Schools. The Smith team has been working very diligently to create robust instructional opportunities for all students, creating a positive environment though a PBIS program called “Panther Pride” and implementing MTSS to assure all students needs are identified and met. With her strong background and skills, Mrs. White is well-equipped to support and enhance the continued success of these programs”.



White said she’s “looking forward to connecting with the Smith community and working together to make this an incredible school year”.