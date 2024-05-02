Stitch In Time To Close In Downtown Howell

May 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A popular yarn and knitting shop in downtown Howell announced that it will be closing after more than three decades.



Stitch In Time off Grand River has been serving the greater Livingston County area since 1991 and is described as a “premier destination for quality yarns and great classes”.



Owner Charlene Hatfield is retiring, with the last day of operation planned for October 31st.



A bittersweet farewell was issued yesterday on social media. Hatfield said it was a very emotional day but everyone made her feel special and loved, adding she has appreciated people sharing their lives with her for the past 33 years.



Chatfield’s letter is below.





Dear Valued Customers,



Today, May 1st, 2024, Stitch in Time celebrates a momentous milestone – 33 years of serving this wonderful community! It's also with a mix of emotions that I announce this very date will mark the beginning of my retirement journey, with the last day of operation planned for October 31st, 2024.



For the past three decades and three years, Stitch in Time has been more than just a shop – it's been a place for creativity, connection, and countless shared projects. I am eternally grateful for your unwavering support, your love for the craft, and the friendships we've built over the years. You've all made this journey truly special.



This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, especially my husband Randy Hatfield. Thank you, Randy, for believing in my dream and being by my side every step of the way.



While Stitch in Time is closing its doors, the memories we've created together will always hold a cherished place in my heart. I will miss seeing you all in the shop, but I look forward to staying connected and witnessing your future creations!



Follow along on Facebook so you don’t miss the details about closing sales, store events, and how we can celebrate this special chapter together. Stay tuned! Currently cash sales are 25% off on most everything. Also having LIVE Facebook sales every Wednesday at 7:00pm, including tonight.



On a separate note, the prime retail space currently occupied by Stitch in Time will be available for rent as soon as I finish clearing things out. If you or someone you know might be interested in this fantastic opportunity, please don't hesitate to contact me directly at charlenehatfield@sbcglobal.net or 517-404-1477. Fixtures are for sale now as well.



With deepest appreciation,

Charlene Hatfield