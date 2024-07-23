Still Time to Register In-Person to Vote in August Primary

July 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Two weeks remain until the Aug. 6 Primary Election in Michigan and eligible residents who still need to register to vote or update their registration must now do so in person. To avoid postal delays, voters with an absentee ballot should hand deliver it to their local clerk’s office or secure ballot drop box. Voters can also bring their absentee ballot to an early voting site before Election Day.



Under Michigan law, online and mail registration is not permitted within 14 days of an election. Those registering in person may request, complete, and submit an absentee ballot in the same visit to their clerk’s office. Visit Michigan.gov/Vote for clerk office locations and hours.



Absentee ballots can only be returned to drop boxes within the voter’s jurisdiction. Absentee ballot return envelopes must be signed by the voter with their signature, which must match the one the clerk has on file with the voter’s registration. Ballots must be received by clerks no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Voters who have already submitted their absentee ballot can track it at Michigan.gov/Vote to ensure it has been received.



Michigan does not register voters by party, but state law requires voters to cast votes for only one party’s candidates in the Primary Election. Votes for candidates in multiple parties on the same ballot will not be counted.



To cast a ballot in person, voters can go to an early voting site for their jurisdiction (which may be in their city or township or elsewhere in the county) from July 27 to Aug. 4 or to their polling place on Election Day, Aug. 6, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Visit Michigan.gov/Vote to find an early voting site, Election Day polling place, or more information about elections and voting in Michigan.