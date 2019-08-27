Still Time To Enter Local Senator's Summer Reading Contest

August 27, 2019

A local lawmaker is reminding area students that there is still time to participate in a summer reading program.



Republican Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township says her “Be a Senator for a Day” summer reading contest ends September 1st. As the contest winds down, Theis said she wanted to remind students and parents that there is still time to get books read and submissions in to her office to be considered for the prize. She says the summer reading contest has been a great way to help keep students engaged in learning during summer break. The contest is open to all students residing in the 22nd Senate District. Students can participate by obtaining a special bookmark from any of the community libraries located in the district or from Theis’ office. Completed bookmarks should be mailed to Theis’ office and one winner will be selected and will be invited to spend a day at the Capitol with Theis.



Those interested can contact Theis’ office at 517-373-2420 or email SenLTheis@Senate.Michigan.gov with questions or to request a bookmark. (JM)