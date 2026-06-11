Stevens Criticizes El-Sayed Over Hasan Piker Appearances, Says Voters “Need To Know”

June 11, 2026

Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens is criticizing Democratic U.S. Senate rival Abdul El-Sayed over his appearances with political streamer Hasan Piker, saying Michigan voters “need to know” who El-Sayed is choosing to campaign with.



Stevens made the comments during a wide-ranging interview on WHMI’s “Meet the People,” where she discussed the Democratic primary for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat, her record on manufacturing, the UAW’s endorsement of El-Sayed, health care and the general-election case against likely Republican nominee Mike Rogers.



Stevens, who represents Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, is running in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary against state Sen. Mallory McMorrow and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed. McMorrow appeared on the program earlier this spring. El-Sayed has not responded to repeated requests to come on the show.



All three are looking to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.



When asked whether El-Sayed has handled concerns about antisemitism responsibly after appearing with Piker, whose comments have been criticized by pro-Israel Democrats and Jewish groups, Stevens said: “Well, I think that we should all be condemning some of the words of Hasan Piker. You know, he said America deserved 9/11.”



Stevens said Michigan voters “don’t want to hear that,” especially as the country prepares to mark its 250th anniversary on July 4th. “People need to know that’s who Abdul is campaigning with, and bringing to our college campuses, which have been so fraught with division,” Stevens said.



Stevens said she sits on a bipartisan task force focused on combating antisemitism and represents one of the largest Jewish communities of any congressional district in the Midwest.



“I think I’ve got the best handle of the three of us on how to address rising antisemitism and how to support the Jewish community at this time, which is fraught with safety and security concerns. That, actually for them, is their number one issue. It is safety and security and I have heard that loud and clear from the incredible Jewish community that I represent in Michigan.”



Stevens said she has been clear about Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, while also saying she has not agreed with all of the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



“I have long encouraged Hamas to put down their weapons, and have also encouraged the U.S. and Israel to work together to get humanitarian aid into Gaza,” Stevens said. “The images of innocent people in pain and suffering were so hard to take.”



Stevens also addressed the UAW’s endorsement of El-Sayed, a significant development in a primary where Stevens has made the auto rescue and Michigan manufacturing central to her campaign.



Asked whether she was surprised by the endorsement, Stevens said she respects the decision of the union’s endorsement committee but emphasized her own relationships with auto workers.



“I respect the decision of the endorsement committee, and I am really proud of my relationships with auto workers, a lot of members who I hear from regularly and communicate with regularly and who I know are supporting me, who work on the line,” Stevens said. “That’s what we do in Michigan, right? We keep the line moving, and that’s what I’m doing on my campaign.”



She also said: “I’m going to make sure that every auto worker knows that I still have their back, and I will continue to have their back. I gave that speech on the House floor in 2023 on the eve of that historic strike that was about to start, letting the UAW know that I have their back today, tomorrow and the tomorrow after that. And that has not changed in the least. I’m more motivated than ever.”



Stevens also said she plans to take her Union Auto Workers Job Protection Act to the U.S. Senate if elected. She said the bill, which she introduced last year, has dozens of co-sponsors in the House and is aimed at protecting manufacturing workers as the industry continues to change.

Stevens said Michigan remains one of the few states whose economy is still driven by advanced manufacturing, and said she has visited hundreds of plants while in Congress.



She also highlighted legislation she has introduced to reduce U.S. dependence on China for critical minerals, saying the issue is central to the future of cars, batteries, chips and advanced manufacturing.



“The North Star of it was, how do we stop China from processing and refining 95% of critical minerals that become the critical materials,” Stevens said.



Stevens said the future of Michigan manufacturing will depend on using taxpayer dollars effectively to create jobs, protect jobs and reduce dependence on China.



“I am eager, as the holder of the legislative pen, to meet the moment for where Michigan’s manufacturing economy has the potential to go and grow into over the next 25 years,” Stevens said.



On health care, Stevens defended her support for a public option, saying her goal is universal health care but that she believes expanding options is the fastest and most practical path.



“My goal is to make sure that every Michigander, every American can have access to universal health care,” Stevens said. “That means quality, affordable, accessible health care.”



Stevens said a public option, Affordable Care Act tax credits, expanded prescription drug savings and ending surprise medical billing would help lower costs without forcing people off plans they already have.



She said health care costs are hurting consumers, small businesses and union members.



“I can’t afford to be cynical like that when serving in the chief lawmaking role for Michigan,” Stevens said. “That’s why I want to lead from the front on comprehensive approaches that will lower cost, keep people on their plans and expand options for people.”



Stevens also framed her campaign as a contrast with Rogers and President Donald Trump.



She said Rogers “wants to rubber stamp Donald Trump,” while she wants to “rubber stamp Michigan.”



Stevens criticized Trump over tariffs, the cost of groceries, the war in Iran, gas prices and threats involving the Gordie Howe International Bridge.



Whomever wins the Aug. 4 Democratic primary will face Rogers in November.



You can hear the full “Meet the People” interview with Congresswoman Haley Stevens on the WHMI Podcast page linked below.



Photo courtesy of Haley Stevens' Facebook page.