Visitation & Services Set Thursday For Steve Manor

November 15, 2022

Funeral services will take place later this week for a beloved public servant, educator, and well-known community member who recently passed away following a roughly five-year battle with cancer.



Steve Manor passed away at his home in Howell at the age of 82 on his birthday, November 11th. He’s survived by his wife of 59 years, his son, daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters.



Manor was a well-known figure in Howell and described by friends and family as a life-long teacher and learner. His first career was teaching for 34 years at both Howell middle and high schools. After a short retirement, Manor got involved in his second career and served on City Council for 23 years. He resigned only just recently due to health issues.



Manor was also very active on numerous boards and commissions, was named the 2011 Citizen of the Year, and was to serve as the Grand Marshal of this year’s Fantasy of Lights Parade.



Local Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin recently entered a resolution for Manor into the Congressional Record.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes MacDonald’s Chapel, located at 315 N. Michigan Avenue in Howell.



Visitation will be held Thursday from 2pm, up until Manor’s funeral service at 5pm. Interment will take place on Friday in Howell Memorial Cemetery.



In remembrance of Manor’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Livingston County United Way or the Howell Nature Center.