Proclamation Presented To Longtime Howell City Councilman

July 21, 2022

Ken Rogulski / Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell City staff and leadership held a special ceremony and breakfast to recognize longtime Councilman Steve Manor.



A large group gathered outside of Howell City Hall for the event Wednesday morning, where a special proclamation of appreciation was presented to Manor for his many years of service to the City.



Manor is a retired Howell Public Schools teacher who was elected to the City Council in 1999. He was appointed Mayor Pro-Tem in 2000 and is very active on various boards and committees, as well as in the community. Manor’s Council term expires in November of next year. He stepped down from his Pro-Tem leadership role in June, citing health issues.



Manor told WHMI he has always tried to be a productive contributor to conversations and be forward-thinking - not just six months or a year but five or ten years out about where they want to be and how to get there. Manor said probably most important, he has always supported good management. He said they rely heavily on their city manager, who relies on good staff, and he’s always supported that – which has led them to some great things.



When it comes to having the interest of Howell citizens at heart; Manor said if that is defined as having a healthy, safe, vibrant community to live in, work in, and raise kids in - then he has always worked toward that goal.



Former Mayor Nick Proctor was among those in attendance. Manor served as mayor pro-tem for most of Proctor’s tenure. He said they worked great together and the recognition was definitely warranted as Manor has been a huge asset to the community. Proctor said he thinks it’s important to recognize those who do a lot for the community and Manor brings great value to the City - not only in his capacity on Council for over 20 years but having chaired multiple committees and serving as the City representative on the SEMCOG board.



Proctor also referenced Manor’s lengthy career as a local teacher and his many contributions there. He said Manor’s service to the City has been immeasurable and the recognition was just a token of what he has done.



Pictured from left to right: Mayor Bob Ellis, Manor, Mayor Pro-Tem Jan Lobur, Councilman Jacob Schlittler.