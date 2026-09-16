Funeral Services Friday For Local Broadcaster/Cannabis Advocate

September 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Funeral services are set Friday for a local man well known throughout the broadcasting and marijuana industries.



Steven Greene of Highland Township passed away on Friday, September 11th, at Harper Hospital in Detroit. He was 59-years-old.



His obituary states “Steve had a voice that was impossible to forget—a strong, deep voice that became familiar to so many people throughout the years. He began his radio broadcasting career at our local radio station, WHMI, through the Junior Achievement Program. That beginning led to a 25-year career in broadcasting, taking him throughout northern Michigan, Florida, and Ohio. Along the way, Steve made countless friends and touched more lives than we will ever know”.



Greene is a longtime Michigan cannabis advocate and was involved in the push to legalize marijuana. He made regular appearances on the Planet Green Trees TV podcast regarding cannabis legal issues and his strong, deep voice was easily recognized by many.



Funeral services will be held this Friday, September 18th, at 1pm at the Sharp Funeral Homes Fenton Chapel at 1000 Silver Lake Road. Visitation will be held from 11am until the time of service. A light luncheon will follow the service prior to burial at Riddle Cemetery in Howell.



A link to Greene’s obituary is provided.



Photos: Obit/WHMI Archive