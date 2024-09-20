Steve Conaway Named September "Veteran Of The Month"
September 20, 2024
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
The Livingston County Veterans Council has selected Steve Conaway as their September “Veteran of the Month”.
Conaway is a distinguished Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. He has served as commander of the Brighton VFW Post 4357 since 2019, while also serving as a Post Trustee and participating in the Honor Guard.
The Council said Conaway’s commitment to supporting veterans is significant and congratulated him on his “remarkable achievements”.