Steve Conaway Named September "Veteran Of The Month"

September 20, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Veterans Council has selected Steve Conaway as their September “Veteran of the Month”.



Conaway is a distinguished Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. He has served as commander of the Brighton VFW Post 4357 since 2019, while also serving as a Post Trustee and participating in the Honor Guard.



The Council said Conaway’s commitment to supporting veterans is significant and congratulated him on his “remarkable achievements”.