21st Annual Steps Against Melanoma 5K Walk At Kensington Metropark Sunday

October 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Organizers say a 5K walk this weekend is about “friendship, family, melanoma awareness, and turning personal loss into a mission to help others”.



Five years ago, Laura Hewitt lost her best friend, Amanda Cavanaugh at the age of 42, after her melanoma metastasized. She said Amanda didn’t lay in the sun, and her melanoma was hereditary - something many people may not realize can happen with the disease.



Before Amanda passed away, Hewitt said she promised her friend that she would continue doing whatever she could to support melanoma research and help create a different future for her two daughters, who are now 21 and 16.



This Sunday, October 11th, Hewitt said she’ll be keeping that promise as co-chair of the 21st Annual Steps Against Melanoma 5K Walk at Kensington Metropark in Milford, benefiting AIM at Melanoma. It’s a global non-profit that funds research and work to educate people about the disease.



Hewitt said their walk team - “Amazing Amanda” - started walking in this event 12 years ago, and is running the event now. She co-chairs the walk with Amanda’s husband Jason and her sister, Julia Wachler.



For more than 20 years, the event has brought Michigan families together to remember loved ones, support survivors, raise awareness, and help fund melanoma research.



Hewitt told WHMI “I want to get the word out that melanoma is something that needs to be understood. And it’s not - it’s not understood today. I think many people don’t realize what it is or what it can be”.



Hewitt stressed that Amanda’s story is also an important reminder that melanoma isn’t simply a result of sun exposure. Melanoma runs in her family - her father and sister have also been diagnosed with the disease. She said Julia, along with her father and aunt, have had melanoma spots removed as recent as a couple months ago.



Hewitt said “Imagine being Amanda’s parents (Jim and Jan Wartchow). Jim has had melanoma. They lost their oldest daughter to the disease and their youngest daughter also has had the disease. And there is a very good chance their grandchildren could also be diagnosed with the disease in the future. As you can imagine, Jim and Jan have been instrumental in making this walk happen this year”.



Hewitt said Sunday’s walk is much more than just a walk but a celebration and a “big party” for people who have lost lives, and for those who have survived.



The Steps Against Melanoma 5K is free, family- and dog-friendly, and includes face painting, balloon art, yard games, a DJ, breakfast snacks, and raffle items.



Hundreds of people are registered, and local student volunteers, a cheer team, vendors, and researchers will all be there to help celebrate - again lives lost and survivors.



As of Wednesday morning, Hewitt said they’re expecting 450 people and have already raised $52,000. The goal for this year was 400 attendees and $60,000.



The event is at the Martindale Beach location in Kensington Metropark - with registration starting at 9am, stage introductions at 10:30, and then the walk at 11am.



Hewitt encouraged people to come out early as it’s supposed to be a beautiful day. She said there are tons of activities to keep everyone entertained and the event is free, although donations are always appreciated.



People can pre-register online but it is not required.



More information is in the provided link.



The full interview with Hewitt can be heard on WHMI’s Viewpoint program this Sunday morning at 8:30. Those programs are later uploaded to the podcast section of our website, under the “programming” tab.