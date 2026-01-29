Stepping Stones Engagement Center Serving As Warming Shelter

January 29, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Due to the continuing freezing cold temperatures and sub-zero wind chills, a local center will be opening its doors to those in need.



One of Livingston County Community Mental Health’s programs, Stepping Stones Engagement Center, will be serving as a Warming Shelter through the weekend.

The Center is located at 2020 East Grand River, Howell, Suite 102. That’s under the blue awning facing the patio of El Patron Restaurant.



The shelter is available to anyone in need of a temporary warming shelter during the weather emergency. It will be open:



-This Thursday, January 29th through 8am Friday, January 30th



-This Friday, January 30th at 4pm through 8am Monday, February 2nd (24-7 this weekend)



For information, call 517-376-6262.