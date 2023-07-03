Man Charged In Police Chase Bound Over

A man charged in connection with a police chase in Genoa Township is heading to trial.



32-year-old Stephen Francis III waived an exam in 53rd District Court and was recently bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court for trial.



Francis is charged with 3rd degree fleeing a police officer, domestic violence, 2nd degree retail fraud, and accident to fixtures.



The vehicle pursuit on Tuesday, June 13th began on Grand River near University Drive and reached speeds of almost 100 mph. A deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office was on patrol and observed a gray 2003 Ford F150 traveling eastbound on Grand River, passing multiple vehicles by using the left-hand turn lane. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, Francis fled. The pursuit was terminated prior to the vehicle entering westbound I-96 at Latson Road.



During the chase, it was determined that Francis was being investigated for a domestic violence incident and retail fraud that had occurred shortly before the pursuit was started.



Francis remains held in the Livingston County Jail on a $100,000 bond.