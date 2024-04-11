Local Robotics Team Wins Rookie All-Star Award At State Championships

April 11, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





Livingston County FIRST Robotics Challenge Team 9455, “The DinoMights” have won the rookie all-star award at the Michigan State Championship.



The competition was held on Saturday April 6th, and judges praised not only the team’s workshops, but also their outreach programs.



The “DinoMights” advance to the FIRST ROBOTICS CHALLENGE world championships in Houston, Texas, where they will compete with teams from across the globe.



The team is composed of eleven students in 8th through 10th grade from Hartland Consolidated Schools “Steam Syndicate,” a non-profit offering students the opportunity to learn more about science and technology. The students are actively engaged in growing the program and hope to welcome additional students from other Livingston County Schools next year.



To follow the progress of team 9455 and/or learn more, visit www.steamsyndicate.org, or e-mail info@steamsyndicate.org.



