Statute Of Limitations Allowed To Expire On New Charges Against Brennan Or Furlong

January 7, 2019

A Livingston County judge won't face any additional criminal charges after being found to have concealed a relationship with a detective involved in a murder trial she presided over.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Friday declined a last-minute plea to charge Livingston County District Court Judge Theresa Brennan with crimes involving concealing the relationship. The decision comes after the attorney general's office filed charges last month against Brennan for allegations she committed perjury and destroyed evidence in her divorce case. Attorney Tom Kizer, who represented Brennan's husband in the divorce, had sent a letter to the attorney general pressing for action against Brennan for hiding her relationship with former Detective Sgt. Sean Furlong. Their relationship was brought to light during the divorce proceedings. The statute of limitations in the case expired Friday, exactly six years after Brennan denied a pre-trial motion to disqualify herself from handling the 2013 murder trial, Kizer said.



Nessel's spokeswoman, Beth Nurenberg, said the attorney general didn't plan to file any new charges against Brennan or Furlong. (AP)