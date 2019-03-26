Statewide Tornado Drill Set For Wednesday Afternoon

March 26, 2019

The early start to tornado season this month is a vital reminder about the need for a statewide severe weather drill that is set for tomorrow.



Four tornadoes touched down March 14th in Shiawassee and Genesee counties, leaving a trail of destruction that damaged as many as 70 structures. Fortunately no one was injured, but it gives extra importance to a statewide tornado drill set for Wednesday at 1pm. The exercise is being done in conjunction with Severe Weather Awareness Week across Michigan and will spur the sounding of all of the outdoor warning sirens in Livingston County as well as set off the county’s Public Alerting System.



Therese Cremonte is the Emergency Manager for Livingston County and says once residents receive the alert tomorrow at 1pm, it is requested that they take a few minutes to practice severe weather and tornado sheltering safety by responding as though a tornado has been spotted in the area. Officials say it’s important to discuss where to shelter and what to do, whether at home or work, and practice your plan. It’s also an opportunity to review emergency weather plans and make updates if needed.



The drill is being done in conjunction with Severe Weather Awareness Week, which runs through this Saturday. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Livingston County is participating in the statewide drill to promote community preparedness. (JK)