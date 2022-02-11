County To Participate In Statewide Tornado Drill

February 11, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A proactive effort to help prepare and plan for a natural disaster has been authorized by the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



Severe Weather Awareness Week is March 20-26. As part of it each year, the state holds the Michigan Statewide Tornado Drill. This year’s drill is set for Wednesday, March 23rd at 1pm.



Livingston County Emergency Manager Therese Cremonte previously told a committee of the Board of Commissioners how participation helps the County. She said this will allow County agencies and departments to review their emergency response plans for tornadoes with employees and any guests in the facility.



The drill isn’t just for government entities in the state to participate in, but also an opportunity for families and business owners to review their own plans and preparations in the event of a tornado.



Locally, for the event, the tornado sirens will be tested and the Livingston County Public Alerting System will send out an initial warning to the public. After around 20 minutes, an “all clear” will be sent. Cremonte told Commissioners in a memo that this event has been a success each time they have participated in it since 2016.



Cremonte stressed its importance, pointing to two major tornado events in recent memory. In 2012 a tornado touched down in Livingston County and traveled south wreaking destruction on Dexter. No lives were lost in that event. Even more recently, however, several dozen weren’t as lucky as tornadoes laid waste to Kentucky in December 2021, taking 77 lives.



At their latest meeting of the full Board, Commissioners approved participation in the drill unanimously.