Stateside Deli to Open Inside Brighton Church Complex

August 7, 2023

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



A full-time deli inside a church? Sounds like a novel idea. Technically, when it opens it will be in a community center that's part of a church complex just outside Brighton. The new full-service restaurant will be located in Brighton’s 2|42 Community Center at 7526 Grand River Ave., across from Trinity Health Medical Center - Brighton. Minor construction is currently underway in the cafe area of the complex to prepare for the arrival of Stateside Deli.



Famous for its corned beef and country hash, Stateside Deli will remain open in its current location at 4140 E. Grand River in Howell until this Wed. (Aug. 9th). Then on Aug. 15th it will reopen in the 2|42 Community Center.



Stateside Deli co-owner Danielle McCreary, says they are "really excited to be located in the community center,” remarking that community is what they’re all about. McCreary adds that, in her words, "Giving back is something that’s really important to us.”



McCreary and co-owner Rachel Smits both worked at Stateside Deli before they purchased the restaurant in early 2019. McCreary says they "are dedicated to providing quality service and quality food that is homemade and fresh.” Last year, Stateside Deli ranked #6 in a Detroit TV station’s contest to determine the Top 10 Metro Detroit Breakfast Locations.



Stateside Deli plans to keep the same menu and hours when they move into the Community Center, which is part of 2|42 Community Church. The center is open throughout the week and has a free, two-story play structure for kids as well as an athletic field, basketball court, and meeting rooms. There is also a CrossFit gym, a school for the arts, and spaces available to rent for parties and work events.



2|42 Executive Pastor Eric Rauch says the reason they made the space available to the deli is that when the church decided to renovate a building, they didn’t want something that was only open one day a week. He said, “If we built something, we wanted it to be available to the community all week long. Rev. Rauch says on Thursday evenings and Sundays the church holds services in the auditorium, but the rest of the week the building is available to anyone and everyone.



For McCreary and Smits it was an easy decision since they were already familiar with the 2|42 Community Center, having been involved with the church and attending services. For more information on their menu and hours, you can go to: statesidedelimi.com.