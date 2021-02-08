State Tax Filing Season Opens Friday

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents who have all their tax documents in order can file for returns from the state later this week.



Due to software updating and testing, the IRS has pushed back their processing date for federal claims in 2021 to this Friday, February 12th. In the name of convenience, the Michigan Department of Treasury is aligning the beginning and ending of individual income tax filing season with them. State Treasurer Rachel Eubanks said, in a release, that they are coordinating with the Internal Revenue Service to process returns and issue refunds.



Individuals can file state income tax returns online, with a tax professional, or by mailing in paper forms and documentation. All returns and payments of any taxes owed must be received or postmarked by April 15th, which falls on a Thursday this year. Many tax software companies have begun accepting returns now in anticipation of submitting them to the IRS and state Treasury Department on Friday.



The state reminds residents to use W-2s and 1099s for tax filing and not end-of-year paystubs, as those are not typically an accurate reflection of all income received. Taxpayers who file without all the necessary paperwork will need to file an amended return later. Michigan income tax returns that are missing required paperwork will be placed on hold for future processing and review.



To learn more about the state’s individual income tax, visit www.michigan.gov/incometax.