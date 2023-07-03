State Targets Aquatic Invasive Species through July 8

July 3, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



More than 50 boat landing events are planned across the state to mark this year’s Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week, taking place July 2-8.



Public awareness about the impacts of harmful, non-native aquatic plants and animals is critical to protecting Michigan’s ecosystems, tourism, and economy, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (E.G.L.E.).



The boat landing events are part of the 10th annual Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Landing Blitz, in which local partners such as lake associations and Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas (CISMA) give boaters tips to prevent the spread of invasive species and comply with recently updated laws for recreational boating.



The Landing Blitz website allows you to search for an event near you. Similar AIS Landing Blitz events will be held in each of the Great Lakes states and Canadian provinces.



Help prevent the spread of AIS by following these simple steps:



Required actions: It’s the law in Michigan

• Remove all aquatic organisms, including plants, from watercraft and trailers before launching or transporting.

• Remove all drain plugs and drain all water from bilges, ballast tanks, and live wells before transporting a watercraft.

• Dispose of unused bait in the trash, not in the water.



Recommended additional actions: Protect our waters by following these steps

• Clean boats, trailers, and equipment by removing plants, debris, and mud before leaving the access area. Dispose of the material in a trash receptacle or otherwise away from the water body, if possible.

• Wash boats and trailers before leaving the access area, if possible, or at a nearby car wash or at home.

• Dry boats and equipment for five days before launching into a different water body.

• Disinfect live wells and bilges with a bleach solution (1/2 cup bleach to 5 gallons water).



A prerecorded "NotMISpecies" webinar from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) called “Clean It Up, Drain It Out, Dry It Off: Boating Hygiene for the 21st Century” shows how easy it is to clean, drain, and dry boats and trailers to help prevent the introduction and spread of invasive species.



“Recreational boaters and anglers can play a key role in helping prevent the spread of invasive species,” said Kevin Walters, aquatic biologist with EGLE. “Instead of spreading invasive species, we’re asking people to help spread the word about simple steps that can be taken when out recreating on Michigan’s waters.”



Events at boat launches are contingent on weather and volunteer availability. Contact Kevin Walters at waltersk3@michigan.gov for a list of events.



AIS Awareness Week is sponsored by EGLE’s Water Resources Division, in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, federal agencies, and private and nonprofit organizations.



For more information about AIS Awareness Week or the AIS Landing Blitz, visit Michigan’s invasive species webpage at the provided link.