State Shuts Down Unlicensed Williamston Builder

March 13, 2019

A local builder who was operating without a license has been shut down by state officials.



The Michigan Bureau of Construction Codes issued cease and desist orders on March 4th against Mid-Michigan Glass Works, LLC in Williamston and its owner, Gary L. Turner, for providing residential builder services without possessing a residential builder, or maintenance & alteration contractor’s license in violation of the Michigan Occupational Code.



The violations were discovered after an investigation prompted by a complaint against Turner and Mid-Michigan Glass Works, which also disclosed multiple violations of the Michigan Residential Code including deficient installation of windows on a residential structure and failure to adhere to code standards. The cease and desist orders prohibit Turner from practicing as a residential builder, and prohibit Mid-Michigan Glass Works from operating as a residential builder company until they obtain all of the necessary licenses from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).



In addition to possible criminal prosecution, Turner also faces a maximum fine of $25,000 per violation. Before entering into a building or renovation project, Michigan consumers are encouraged to verify license information through the state’s online database. You’ll find that link below. (JK)