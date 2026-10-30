Contested Local Senate & State Representative Races

October 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There will be at least one new local lawmaker following the upcoming November 3rd General Election.



Republican State Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township is term limited and represents the 22nd District - which consists of Livingston County and contains portions of Genesee, Ingham, Oakland, and Shiawassee Counties.



That seat carries a 4-year-term and in the running are Republican Mike Murphy

Democrat Robert Hower. Murphy is the Livingston County Sheriff while Hower is a Green Oak Township resident and research engineer at U of M.





For area State Representative races, all seats carry 2-year terms.



For the 48th District, Democrat incumbent Jennifer Conlin is being challenged by Brian Ignatowski. Conlin is a Washtenaw County native and former journalist. Ignatowski is a longtime Livingston County resident and small business owner.



The 48th District comprises the northernmost precincts in the City of Ann Arbor, the townships of Ann Arbor, Dexter, Genoa, Hamburg, Northfield, Waterloo, Webster, Lyndon and Putnam, and a part of the Village of Pinckney.





For the 49th District, Republican incumbent Ann Bollin is being challenged by Democrat Dan Pelchat and Libertarian Trevor Step. Bollin is the former longtime Brighton Township Clerk; Dan Pelchat is the former South Lyon mayor and a public school technology professional; and Step, a small business professional.



The 49th District spans portions of Livingston and western Oakland counties. It includes the Cities of Brighton, Walled Lake, Wixom and a portion of Novi, as well as Brighton Township, Green Oak Township, and portions of Commerce and Lyon Townships.





For the 50th District, Republican incumbent Jason Woolford is being challenged by Democrat Cassie Canedo. Woolford is a Howell grad and served in the U.S. Marine Corps while Canedo is a nurse practitioner from Fowlerville.



The 50th District includes most of Livingston County including the City of Howell, the Village of Fowlerville, Howell Township, Marion Township, Unadilla Township, Iosco Township, Handy Township, Conway Township, Cohoctah Township, Deerfield Township, Oceola Township, Hartland Township, and parts of the Village of Pinckney, Putnam Township, and Tyrone Township.





For the 72nd District – Republican incumbent Mike Mueller is being challenged by Democrat Ryan Thomas. Mueller is a former deputy with the Washtenaw and Livingston County Sheriff’s Offices, while Thomas is a Holly Village Council member and the Ortonville Village Clerk.



The 72nd District spans Fenton, Fenton Township, Linden, and portions of Grand Blanc and Mundy townships in Genesee County. It also includes the Village of Holly and the townships of Holly and Rose in Oakland County and Livingston County’s Tyrone Township.



More information in the provided link.