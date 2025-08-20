State Reps. DeBoyer and Woolford Present Plan for Added Whistleblower Protections

August 20, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Members of the Michigan House Oversight Committee presented a new plan that they say would better protect whistleblowers.



House Oversight Chair Jay DeBoyer (R-Clay Twp.) and House Oversight Committee member Jason Woolford (R-Howell) unveiled the proposed plan, created by DeBoyer, during a press conference Tuesday.



According to a press release, having stronger protections for whistleblowers is a way to have greater accountability mechanisms in government. “Portections for whistleblowers who report violations of law, participate in investigations, take part in related legal proceedings or communicate with representatives of the people regarding missteps or potentially illegal acts within state government are a critical part of this equation.”



“Our role on the House Oversight Committee is to hold government accountable to the people and investigate potential instances where public dollars are being misused or there has been a violation of the public’s trust,” DeBoyer said. “I can tell you, our committee – and Oversight panels before us – have had numerous people who work for state departments say they’d love to come and talk about what’s happening and what’s gone wrong, but they can’t do so on the record out of fear for their job or even their well-being. I’ve had people tell me they can’t meet with me at the state Capitol or our House Office BUilding to talk about some of these things. That’s not right, and it’s unacceptable to hit those types of roadblocks when we are trying to get answers for hardworking taxpayers and the people of our state. That is not how government should work.”



Currently, those who fall under the current law are able to get their jobs back if they are fired as retribution and those who fired them may face a $500 fine if it’s determined a supervisor or department head intimidated an employee if they come forward. Under the proposed plan, a court can order the reinstatement of an employee, have payment of three times the amount of back wages owed to the employee, offer full reinstatement of fringe benefits and seniority rights, damages or any combination of damages. A person who violates the law would face a fine of $2,000. The fines would be deposited into Michigan’s general fund.



When asked why three times the wages during the press conference, DeBoyer said it related to the treble damages that are typically issued in court cases. A journalist asked if fines would be paid by taxpayers via a department, and he said fines may be paid by either an individual or a department, depending on whether the fault was deemed department-wide or an individual.



“People who want to step up and do the right thing when they feel a wrong thing has occurred should not fear retaliation or feel like they’re risking their career to speak up,” Woolford said. “They deserve real protection. With this bill, we’re sending a resounding message that we will protect whistleblowers that expose waste, fraud and abuse. My duty as an elected official and a member of the House Oversight Committee is to hold our state government accountable and ensure every tax dollar is spent wisely, ethically and transparently.”



According to the press release, whistleblower protections were scaled back in previous budgets.



“This will put it in law,” DeBoyer said. “Not negotiated away at the last minute. Not pushed to another year. People are tired of government acting superior to them and acting as if government is above the law. This will protect individuals who seek to do the right thing and disclose acts of wrongdoing within government when they have occurred.”



The bill hadn’t been drafted as of the press conference, but DeBoyer said he planned to have it written up Tuesday afternoon. He hadn’t spoken to members of the Senate or any state Democrats, but he said he expected there to be bipartisan support.



(photo credit:Michigan House Republicans)