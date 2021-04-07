State Representative Arrested Near Fowlerville

April 7, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





State Representative Jewell Jones was arrested by Michigan State Police near Fowlerville last night.



The Livingston County Prosecutor's Office issued a short press release this afternoon which stated, "Our office has received reports of allegations regarding Jewell Jones. The matter is under investigation and it would not be appropriate to provide any further comment. Any requests for further information regarding this matter should be directed to law enforcement."



Lori Dougovito with the MSP Public Affairs Section confirmed for WHMI that troopers from the Brighton Post were dispatched to a crash in Livingston County along I-96 Tuesday night. "The resulting investigation led to the arrest of a 25-year-old male from Inkster. The report has been submitted to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for review."



A tweet from the Metro Detroit Michigan State Police Twitter account indicated that Jones has been released, adding "Currently, the investigation is continuing and awaiting lab results."



