State Rep. Bollin Posts Perfect Voting Record

January 9, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A local lawmaker has finished her first term with a perfect voting record.



State Representative Ann Bollin recently completed her first term representing Livingston County residents in the Michigan House with a perfect voting record - casting a vote on all 1,027 recorded roll-call votes from January 2019 to December 2020. An analysis published by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy indicates Bollin was one of 51 state representatives in the 110-member House who maintained a perfect record throughout the entire term.



The Brighton Township Republican said her duty is to make sure the voices of Livingston County families are well represented at the Capitol – and that’s something she takes very seriously. Bollin said “The people of our community put their trust in me, and I respect them too much not to show up each day and cast every vote with their best interests in mind.”



During her first term, Bollin served on the House Appropriations Committee, which is responsible for crafting the state’s budget. She served as vice chair on budget subcommittees related to agriculture and rural development and higher education and community colleges. Bollin also served as a member on budget subcommittees related to health and human services, transportation, joint capital outlay and general government.



Committee assignments for the 2021-2022 term will be announced in the coming weeks.