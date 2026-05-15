State Rep. Woolford Requests Funding for Upgrades to Fowlerville's VFW Post 6464

May 15, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Jason Woolford has submitted a $300,000 appropriations request to support repairs and modernization efforts at VFW Post 6464 in Fowlerville, aiming to help the facility continue serving veterans, families and the community.



“Our veterans answered the call to serve our nation, and we have a responsibility to support the places that continue serving them here at home,” Woolford said. “VFW Post 6464 is more than a meeting hall, it is a cornerstone of the community and a lifeline for many veterans and local families throughout the region.”



According to Woolford's office, VFW Post 6464 regularly hosts community events, public service activities and local meetings at no cost. The facility also plays a role in emergency preparedness efforts and can operate as a heating and cooling center or temporary disaster shelter during emergencies.



The proposed funding would support several upgrades at the aging facility, including roof replacement, parking lot reconstruction to improve drainage and safety, installation of shower facilities to support emergency shelter operations and replacement of two furnaces that are more than 40 years old.



Woolford said the improvements are necessary to preserve the post as a safe and reliable resource for veterans and residents.



“When we invest in our veterans, we strengthen our communities,” Woolford said. “This request honors those who served while also ensuring Fowlerville has a dependable community resource during both everyday activities and emergency situations. I will continue working with my colleagues in the House and Senate, along with the governor, to move this proposal forward.”



The funding is included in the House-passed budget, and Woolford said he will continue advocating for its inclusion in the final budget.