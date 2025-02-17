State Rep. Woolford Clarifies Bill Banning Males from Playing Girls' Sports

February 17, 2025

Nik Rajkovic



State Rep. Jason Woolford, R-Howell, is clarifying his bill to revise the school code to prohibit biological males from participating in girls' sports within Michigan's K-12 schools.



"My bill still allows girls to play wrestling or football if they want to compete against males. This is making sure that males cannot compete against our young ladies," Woolford said on WHMI's Viewpoint.



Woolford says HB 4066 only applies to girls' sports in public schools, not any private leagues or co-ed teams. It also provides protections for individual schools and students.



"It prohibits the state government from investigating or charging a school for following this law, enforcing the separation," he said. "So, this is giving backbone to the school, making sure they have the ability to follow this law. It also provides grounds for a lawsuit to any student who is harmed due to a violation of this policy."



The policy was part of Woolford's campaign platform, helping propel him over his Democratic challenger in November.



House Bill 4066 comes on the heels of a similar executive order from President Donald Trump. Some of Woolford's constituents have argued such a bill violates state and federal law, specifically citing the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.



"This act was adopted in the 70s and it was never thought or meant that boys could play in girls' sports," he said. "As a matter of fact, President Trump's executive order specifies his authority to ban males in women's sports, comes from the Title IX provision guaranteeing equal opportunity in athletics."



"I actually think there's a case to be made the Elliott-Larsen Act affirms that men should not be allowed to play in women's sports."



Meanwhile, the Michigan High School Athletic Association is waiting for legal advice before taking any action.



“We are in a position right now where we are awaiting some clarification on potential conflicts between the Executive Order and the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act,” spokesman Geoff Kimmerly told WILX Lansing.



There are more than 170,000 high school athletes that compete across the state every year. According to MHSAA, two transgender athletes competed in female sports this fall.



The association received no waivers for transgender athletes looking to compete in winter or spring sports.



“So there aren’t any students whose participation is being affected right now by this,” Kimmerly said. “Over the last several years” MHSAA on average has received two waivers from transgender girls looking to compete in female sports every year.



HB 4066 has been referred to committee.



Rep. Woolford's entire interview on WHMI's Viewpoint and HB 4066 as introduced are linked below.