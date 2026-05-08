State Rep. Conlin Says Swing-District Lawmakers Work Together More Than Voters Realize

May 8, 2026

Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Jennifer Conlin, who is running for a third term in the 48th state House District, says Michigan lawmakers from politically competitive districts often work together more than voters may realize, even as national politics remains deeply divided and both parties fight aggressively for control of swing seats.



In the latest episode of WHMI’s “Meet the People,” the Ann Arbor Twp. resident acknowledged that the 48th District, which covers portions of Washtenaw, Livingston and Jackson counties, is geographically and politically diverse, which can make governing complicated. But the two-term representative and former journalist said it can also create opportunities for lawmakers to find common ground on issues such as environmental protection, lake quality, trail connections, hunting laws and local infrastructure.



“The one thing that really pulls my district together, which I care a lot about, is the environment,” Conlin said, noting that she has been working across party lines to connect regional trail systems involving Washtenaw, Livingston and other counties.



“I’m friends with a lot of the people on the other side,” she said. “I think the people who get along best are those of us who are in these swing districts. We tend to be maybe more centrist, because my Republican colleagues who have 50% Democrats in their district, we get along pretty well, because we have the same kinds of constituents and the same kinds of challenges.”



Conlin said she spends much of her campaign time in Livingston County because that is where she encounters more independent and Republican voters and that her background as a journalist helps her engage with voters who may not share her views.



Conlin said voters in Livingston County have come to know her better during her second campaign.



“They knew me to be someone who listened, someone who - I’m just not radically progressive, either,” Conlin said. “We are a big tent on the Democratic side. And even though I probably vote mostly with my caucus, I don’t always.”

Conlin pointed to her votes against the data center tax exemption and the cannabis tax as examples of times she broke with many Democrats.



Conlin said that during her nearly four years in office she has had four bills signed into law and helped secure more than $19 million for projects in the 48th District.



“My bills include securing tuition assistance for the spouses and dependents of eligible National Guard members, requiring the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services to conduct an extensive study and issue a yearly report on payday lending practices in Michigan, removing the determination of parentage for children born through assisted reproduction or surrogacy from the Paternity Act, and prohibiting landlords from discriminating against tenants or prospective tenants based on the source of their income,” Conlin said.



She pointed to funding for projects including Freedom River, the Dexter Senior Center, improvements on M-14, the Border to Border Trail, the Hamburg Historical Museum, the Pinckney Community Youth Development Initiative and the Northfield Township Waterfront Project.



Conlin, who noted she lives in a multigenerational home, also addressed rural health care, saying access remains a major issue in rural Michigan and that statewide challenges involving hospitals, emergency services, doctors, prescription drugs, mental health care and broadband are often more severe in rural areas. She said her work with the Michigan Center for Rural Health has included issues such as veterans’ access to health benefits, EMS training and rural workforce needs.



Asked about the country’s political temperature, Conlin said it is “probably the hottest it’s ever been.” She said she tries to lower that temperature in her own public interactions, including while campaigning and speaking with voters who disagree with her.



Discussing antisemitism, campus protests and divisions within the Democratic Party over Israel and Gaza, Conlin said she is sensitive to antisemitism, noting that her husband is Jewish and that she raised three Jewish children. She also said Muslim students and community members have experienced fear and hostility, and said both concerns need to be taken seriously.



Asked whether she condemns language calling for the eradication of Israel, Conlin said she “very much” does.

Conlin also referred to a Howell town hall she held with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, where she said a group of masked men displayed a sign reading “no Jewish data center” with swastikas on it.



“I know those weren’t Howell individuals,” Conlin said. “They chose Howell. Howell is a victim of all these kinds of things that happened because of their history, and it’s so unfair.”



In the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, Conlin said she has endorsed State Sen. Mallory McMorrow. She said she admires McMorrow’s communication skills, energy and perspective.



Conlin also said she is supporting Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in the Democratic primary for governor.

She also praised Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s approach to working with President Donald Trump on issues such as Selfridge Air National Guard Base and the Great Lakes, stressing Michigan’s status as a swing state and the need for officials to work across political lines.



Asked why voters should support her, Conlin said she listens, shows up and is willing to represent people who disagree with her.



“I really like to engage and talk and hear why they don’t agree with me,” Conlin said. “And if they don’t agree with me, that’s fine. I’m interested in representing them too.”



The full interview is linked below.