State Rep. Bollin Urges Senate Dems to Pass Tougher Penalties for Fentanyl Manufacturing, Distribution

November 5, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton Township state Rep. Ann Bollin, re-elected to another term in Lansing earlier this week, continues to wait on the Democratic-controlled Michigan Senate to pass her legislation creating stiffer penalties for those convicted of manufacturing fentanyl and other opioids.



"We have seen that fentanyl has rocked our country. It's killing our kids. And, sadly, the dealers are not being called for justice on this," she told WHMI News. "We need to make sure that producers and the distributors of this horrible drug face tough penalties."



House Bills 4255-4256 establish new mandatory minimum sentences for manufacturing, creating, or delivering fentanyl, heroin, carfentanil, and their derivatives.



Convicted drug traffickers would face 30 years to life in prison for more than 1,000 grams; 15 to 40 years in prison for 450 to 1,000 grams; 10 to 25 years in prison for 50 to 450 grams; and 5 to 20 years in prison for less than 50 grams.



"These criminals are very slick how it comes across," Bollin added. "It comes in cargo. People transporting it. People are forced to traffic it."



"Certainly, it's coming across our borders. The majority does come from the Mexican cartels, but it doesn't mean there aren't Mexican cartels up in Canada."



Additionally, anyone over the age of 18 convicted of delivering any amount of fentanyl to a minor would receive a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison, up to 40 years. Further, those who sell or offer to sell a product containing heroin, fentanyl, or carfentanil without disclosing its presence would face an additional 10-year felony sentence, which must be served before and in addition to any other prison time.



"It doesn't take much to kill somebody," Bollin said. "Many of these overdose deaths are caused because people don't think it's in their marijuana and other things. Just a dusting can be fatal."



The GOP-controlled Michigan House passed the bills more than 18 months ago, but they remain stuck in the Senate Committee on Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety.



At the time of passage in the House in April 2025, the Livingston County Health Department had reported a sudden spike in overdoses over a single weekend — including four non-fatal and two fatal cases.



In 2023, Oakland County recorded 243 opioid overdose deaths and Livingston County recorded 20.



Details on both bills are linked below.