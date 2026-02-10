State Rep. Bollin Testifies in Support of Federal Election Reforms

February 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan state Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton, testified Tuesday before the House Administration Committee in Washington D.C. in support of the Make Elections Great Again Act, which would implement commonsense reforms like voter ID requirements, clean voter rolls, and citizenship verifications nationwide.



Bollin is a long-time advocate for election integrity and meaningful improvements to the election systems.



“The MEGA Act provides an opportunity to establish practical, nationwide baseline standards for federal elections while respecting the role of states in administering them,” Bollin said in written testimony submitted to the committee.



“With thoughtful implementation, we can make elections work better for voters, for election officials, and for the country as a whole to ensure every ELIGIBLE voter CAN vote FREELY, SECRETLY, INDEPENDENTLY and SECURELY.”



Video of the hearing and text of the legislation is linked below.