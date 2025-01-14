State Rep. Bollin Hosting Office Hours at the End of the Month

January 14, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



State Representative Ann Bollin is inviting residents to her office hours later this month.



Bollin will host office hours on Monday, Jan. 27. She will be at the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 218 E. Grand River Ave. from 11 a.m. until noon and at the Wixom Public Library, located at 49015 Pontiac Trail, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.



Local office hours give residents the opportunity to share their thoughts, questions or concerns with the Representative. There are no appointments necessary.



Anyone unable to attend who would like to share thoughts or concerns with Bollin should contact her office at 517-373-7515 or email her at AnnBollin@house.mi.gov.