State Rep. Bollin Calls for Responsible Budgeting, Collaboration on Savings

February 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan House Appropriations Chair Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Township, is calling for responsible budgeting, and collaboration on savings after the governor’s 2026-27 executive budget recommendations were presented to the House and Senate appropriations committees Wednesday.



“As we review the governor’s budget recommendations, it’s clear that we have important work ahead to ensure Michigan families and businesses get the best value for their tax dollars. I have serious concerns about proposals for hundreds of millions of dollars in new taxes and fees that would make life more expensive, as well as the idea of drawing down our rainy-day fund, which should be preserved for true emergencies. I believe we can work together to find better solutions that protect taxpayers while still funding our core priorities.



“Last year, we made intentional choices. We dedicated significant, long-term funding to finally fix our roads and bridges, and we worked to put more money back in people’s pockets by expanding tax relief on tips, overtime, and Social Security income at the state level. Those were the right priorities for Michigan families, but they require discipline in other areas of the budget. We proved last year we could do that.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s eighth and final executive budget doubles down on the administration’s long-term priorities and delivers lasting results that will benefit all Michiganders. Amid national economic uncertainty caused by tariffs and deep federal cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, the budget lowers costs, protects access to health care, and makes other key investments to help more families live, work, and play in Michigan.



“Michigan is open for business and on the move, and this budget will deliver on the kitchen-table issues that make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Governor Whitmer.



“My balanced budget proposal will build on our strong record of bipartisan success. It doubles down on shared, long-term priorities to create good-paying jobs, fix roads, save Michiganders money, and ensure every child can read, eat, and succeed. Let’s work together to deliver another balanced, bipartisan budget on time and keep moving Michigan forward.”



“This year, we have an opportunity to continue working together to identify savings, eliminate waste, and make sure every tax dollar delivers real value for the people we serve. By focusing on efficiency and results, we can make state government live within its means without asking families to pay more," Bollin added.



“Gretchen Whitmer may be in the final stretch of her time as governor, but Michigan families still have to live with the long-term consequences of the decisions we make right now. I’m focused on protecting taxpayers and making sure our state’s finances are strong and stable this year and in the future."



The balanced, fiscally responsible budget recommendation totals $88.1 billion, including a general fund total of $13.6 billion and a school aid budget totaling $21.4 billion.



· From the governor’s first budget through her FY27 executive budget recommendation, the state will have paid down more than $28 billion in debt.

· The state’s rainy day funds have more than doubled since Governor Whitmer took office.

· The proposed $400 million withdrawal in FY27 is 25% smaller than the estimate calculated by the Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference. Even after this fiscally responsible withdrawal, rainy day funds remain near their all-time highs.



“I’m glad to see the governor taking an interest in property tax relief, but making small carve-outs for a small segment of the population is not enough. I am interested in working together to achieve meaningful, widespread relief that helps all Michigan families, so every household can see a tangible benefit," Bollin said.



“We also have important work ahead to improve outcomes for our students. Michigan needs a stronger focus on literacy, as well as math and science achievement, to make sure kids are prepared for future success. At the same time, Michigan families are currently missing out on federal tax credits tied to educational savings accounts that could help them pay for tutoring, learning materials, and other academic support. The state has not yet taken the necessary steps to make Michigan families eligible, and we should work together to change that, so parents have more tools to help their children succeed."



“Governor Whitmer is focused on the everyday things that matter most to Michigan families-lowering costs, ensuring our kids can succeed, and protecting Medicaid,” said State Budget Director Jen Flood. “We’ve shown that we can work together to pass balanced, bipartisan budgets, and I look forward to continuing that work with our legislative partners to get the budget done ahead of July 1.”



Video of the budget presentation is linked below.