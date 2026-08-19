State Rep. Bollin Joins Habitat for Humanity for Day of Service

August 19, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Ann Bollin on Tuesday joined Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County volunteers, community members, and a partner family for a day of hands-on service during Michigan’s statewide Legislative Habitat Build Day.



Bollin spent the day helping with construction work at a Habitat home in Southfield, working alongside volunteers to support Habitat’s mission of helping families achieve homeownership and build brighter futures.



“Having a safe and stable place to call home can make a tremendous difference for a family,” said Bollin, R-Brighton Township. “I was grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Habitat volunteers and see firsthand the impact this organization has on our communities. Habitat for Humanity is helping more families achieve the dream of homeownership, and I appreciate everyone who dedicates their time and talents to that mission.”



Habitat for Humanity partners with families to build homes, with future homeowners contributing hundreds of hours of volunteer service, known as “sweat equity,” before purchasing their homes through a mortgage program designed to help make homeownership attainable.



Bollin thanked Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County for organizing the event and recognized the volunteers whose efforts are helping families achieve homeownership and strengthen communities across the region.



“Strong communities are built by people who are willing to roll up their sleeves and serve others,” Bollin said. “It was inspiring to work alongside so many dedicated volunteers and to support a family on their journey toward homeownership.”