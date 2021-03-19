State Police SUV Hit By Suspected Drunk Driver

March 19, 2021

By Jon King





A Michigan State Police trooper from the Brighton Post was not injured when his patrol vehicle was hit Wednesday night by a suspected drunk driver.



State Police say the trooper was conducting a traffic stop on eastbound M-14 near Barton Drive in Ann Arbor at about 9:45 Wednesday night when his SUV was hit, tearing off the front wheel. The trooper had just exited the vehicle moments before.



The suspect vehicle fled the scene, heading eastbound on M-14. The driver was eventually located and stopped when it was determined that the 31-year-old Ann Arbor man had been drinking. State Police say he admitted to hitting the police SUV, but decided not to stop.



The man was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for a blood draw and then to the Washtenaw County Jail pending charges for operating while intoxicated being filed.



Photo - Michigan State Police