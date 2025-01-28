Championship Round Of State Park Madness Underway

January 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It's the Championship Round of State Park Madness.



The 2025 finalists are the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park - the Porkies and Ludington State Park.



People can vote for their top pick on Facebook or at the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center to learn about recreation and travel opportunities at Michigan's parks.



Voting ends at noon this Friday. The winning park will also be announced Friday and take home the official State Park Madness trophy.



How to Play:



-To play in-person: visit us at the OAC, and cast your ballot. Ballots are located on the first floor near the gift shop. Staff will combine physical ballots with voting on social media for a final result in each round.



To vote on Facebook: react to the uploaded photo of the competing parks. Use either a heart symbol or a care symbol to show which park you support. (Press and hold the like button to see additional options, then select the symbol that corresponds to the park you'd like to vote for in each match up)



A link to Center's Facebook page is provided.