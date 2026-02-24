State of the State Features Student Art and Writing Contest Winners

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The creativity and talent of young Michiganders were put to the test. We now know Governor Whitmer's State of the State art and writing contest winners.



Given the theme "Michigan’s Bright Future," artists were asked to capture the spirit of Michigan. That winner is Brooke from Bay City.



Runners-up include Raina, an 8th grader from Novi, along with Ella from Wales Township and Chloe from Saginaw. Raina's artwork will be included on the back of the program.



The winning writer is Amelie from Grosse Pointe Woods. She wrote a poem about what she loves most about Michigan.



Tonight's State of the State address starts at 7pm.