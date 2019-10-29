State Of The County Address Set For Wednesday Night

October 29, 2019

The public is invited to attend the annual State of the County address Wednesday night.



Areas of concern and opportunity in Livingston County will be the focus of the address, which begins Wednesday at 6pm at the John E. LaBelle Public Safety Complex on Tooley Road in Howell Township. The address, which highlights regional issues that local leaders deem important for the community to be aware of, is part of Livingston County’s strategic plan to engage residents and educate them on the condition of the area.



Don Parker, Chair of Livingston County's Board of Commissioners, will deliver the address, titled “Future Trending”, which he says will be very different from his speech last year. Parker says the address will provide a macro perspective instead of micro, adding he’ll discuss current and anticipated trends they see in the county and state, and how those trends will affect Livingston County. Parker says he’ll discuss not only the challenges of the trending dynamics, but also the opportunities that they present to the county and how they are positioned to both meet those challenges and capitalize on the opportunities. (DK/JK)