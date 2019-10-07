State Of The County Address Set For October 30th

Areas of concern and opportunity in Livingston County will be the focus of the upcoming annual State of the County address.



County officials are encouraging residents to attend the event, which begins at 6pm on October 30th at the John E. LaBelle Public Safety Complex on Tooley Road in Howell Township. The address, which highlights regional issues that local leaders deem important for the community to be aware of, is part of Livingston County’s strategic plan to engage residents and educate them on the condition of the area.



Don Parker, Chair of Livingston County's Board of Commissioners, will deliver the address, titled “Future Trending”, which he says will be very different from his speech last year. Parker says the address will provide a macro perspective instead of micro, adding he’ll discuss current and anticipated trends they see in the county and state, and how those trends will affect Livingston County.



Parker says he’ll discuss not only the challenges of the trending dynamics, but also the opportunities that they present to the county adding, “It’s much more of a big picture in terms of…areas of concern and opportunity for Livingston County, and how we are positioned to both meet these challenges and capitalize on the opportunities.”



Parker’s 2018 address focused on Livingston County’s strengths, weaknesses and goals with the theme of “Building on Success”. (DK)