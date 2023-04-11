State Individual Income Tax Deadline is April 18th

April 11, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding taxpayers that state individual income tax returns are due in a week.



State individual income tax returns must be submitted electronically or sent through the U.S. Postal Service before midnight on Tuesday, April 18. For the convenience of taxpayers, the state's individual income tax deadline is the same date set by the Internal Revenue Service.



"Although this year’s individual income tax season is rapidly coming to a close, there is still time to file your return," State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. "Taxpayers who owe taxes should make their payments on time to avoid penalties and interest. I encourage those taxpayers who may be owed a refund to not wait to file their returns."



Choosing electronic filing and direct deposit is convenient, safe and secure. Last year, more than 4.8 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is 89% of state income tax filers. For more information about e-filing, go to www.mifastfile.org.



Individuals who e-file typically receive their refunds approximately two weeks after receiving confirmation that the tax return was accepted by the state of Michigan.



Taxpayers can pay their outstanding tax balance by check, money order, eCheck, debit or credit card.



Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file a return beyond the April 18 deadline can request an extension to Oct. 16, 2023. Taxpayers requesting additional time to file should estimate their tax liability and pay any taxes owed by April 18, 2023, to avoid additional interest and penalties.



Michigan taxpayers who have questions about their individual income tax returns or refunds can use the Treasury eServices platform to find answers.



The Treasury portal enables taxpayers to ask state individual income tax-related questions when convenient and avoids waiting for a customer service representative to answer your call.



Taxpayers typically get answers to questions through Treasury eServices within 24 to 48 hours. Real-time tax refund status information is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



The Treasury eServices platform also enables taxpayers to change addresses, view estimated tax payments, calculate penalty and interest, and view and respond to letters.



Free tax services may be available to individuals with low income, disabilities or are 60 years of age or older may qualify for free tax preparation help from IRS-certified volunteers. For information about free tax help, go to irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep or dial 2-1-1.



More information on filing or to download forms can be found in the provided link.