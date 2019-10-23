State Health Officials Say EEE Risk Is Not Over Yet

October 23, 2019

State health officials say despite the arrival of brisk fall temperatures, the risk for exposure to the viral Eastern Equine Encephalitis is still possible.



Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, says that because there isn’t a specific temperature to positively say the threat of mosquitoes carrying the virus is over, residents should still take precautions including limiting outdoor activities at or after dusk as well as checking weather reports. The most recent case of EEE in a horse was reported in Kalamazoo County and had an illness onset on Oct. 11. Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the health department, said that area had opted out of the state's aerial spraying treatment between Sept. 30 and Oct. 7th.



A section of Livingston County was treated by aerial spraying after a horse in Hamburg Township was confirmed with the disease last month. (JK)