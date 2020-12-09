State Health Officials Encourage Preparation For COVID Vaccine

December 9, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





State health officials continue to encourage people across the state to start planning for when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.



The number of rapidly escalating COVID-19 cases threatening hospitals and communities and rising death counts were highlighted at a recent press conference hosted by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. While some things may be improving, it was stated that Michigan is clearly still in the midst of second surge of COVID-19 and case rates are still alarmingly high.



Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun commented the vaccine is the most important tool to eradicate the virus and end this pandemic – noting two are moving through the approval process that could be available as soon as this month. She again encouraged adults to have a plan to get the vaccine once it becomes available but also know what to expect, as each vaccines requires two shots to become effective. The Pfizer vaccine requires a second shot three weeks after the first while the Moderna vaccine requires the second shot four weeks after the first. Khaldun says they also want people to understand how the vaccines work – saying they do not actually give someone the disease but rather prepare their body so it is ready to fight in case comes in contact with the real virus.



Khaldun said the state continues to plan for vaccine distribution but a lot is uncertain and they don’t know actual amounts yet but there are 280 providers already enrolled to be part of the state’s vaccination program. In the beginning, the vaccine will be available in limited doses so frontline healthcare workers are being prioritized and Khaldun says they’re already working with hospitals and local health departments on that plan.