State Grant To Help Rebuild Rickett Road In Brighton

January 25, 2021

By Jon King





A Brighton roadway will be completely rebuilt thanks to a state grant funding.



The Michigan Department of Transportation announced today that it is awarding a state Transportation Economic Development Fund Category F grant of $375,000 to the City of Brighton to rebuild Rickett Road from the railroad tracks north of Sisu Knoll Drive to the city limits south of Oak Ridge Drive.







Gov. Whitmer said the grant was a fulfillment of her pledge to invest more in the state’s roads. “Today, I’m proud to announce a transportation economic development grant that will help the City of Brighton rebuild an important corridor in the community. Road projects like this connect workers to jobs and provide important links for our communities. We must do more to fix our roads and I stand ready to work with anyone willing to get the job done.”



Rickett Road provides all-season access from one of the city's main industrial areas to Grand River Avenue, US-23, and I-96. MDOT says the pavement is in very poor condition and is at the end of its operational life. Additional work includes removal of the center-lane island, curb and gutter improvements, and ADA ramp upgrades. Sanitary sewer will also be replaced as a nonparticipating cost.



The total cost of construction is $644,045, with $375,000 in Category F funds and $269,045 in matching funds from the City of Brighton.



Enacted in 1987 and reauthorized in 1993, the TEDF helps finance highway, road and street projects that are critical to the movement of people and products, and getting workers to their jobs, materials to growers and manufacturers, and finished goods to consumers. TEDF "Category F" or "Urban Areas in Rural Counties" grants provide state funding for public roadway improvements that create system continuity with the secondary all-season road system.



Category F grants provide funding for projects that include improving access to the state all-season system or improving safety and all-season capabilities on routes having high commercial traffic. Eligible road agencies include county road commissions, cities and villages. More information about the program is available online at www.michigan.gov/tedf.



Photo - Google Street View