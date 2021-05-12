Deadline To File Income Taxes Monday, May 17th

May 12, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and businesses have less than a week now to get their state and federal income taxes filed.



The Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding taxpayers that state individual income tax returns must be submitted electronically or sent through the U.S. Postal Service before midnight on Monday, May 17th. For the convenience of taxpayers, the state’s deadline is the same date set by the Internal Revenue Service.



State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said taxpayers who owe taxes should be sure to make their payments on time to avoid penalties and interest. She further encouraged taxpayers who may be owed a refund to not wait to file their returns. Officials say choosing electronic filing and direct deposit is convenient, safe, and secure – noting last year, more than 4.4 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is 86% of state income tax filers. Individuals who e-file typically receive their refunds approximately two weeks after receiving confirmation that the tax return was accepted by the state.



Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the May 17th deadline can request an extension to October 15th. Officials advise taxpayers requesting additional time to file should estimate their tax liability and pay any taxes owed by May 17th to avoid additional interest and penalties.



More information about the filing deadline is available in the provided link.