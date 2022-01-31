State Issues Consumption Advisory For Beef Sold By Local Farm

January 31, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The state has issued a consumption advisory for beef from a Livingston County farm that may contain PFOS – a group of manmade chemicals.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are advising consumers to be aware that beef from the Grostic Cattle Company may contain Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid. PFOS is one of a group of related manmade chemicals and is commonly used in a wide range of industrial processes and is found in many consumer products.



The advisory only applies to beef sold by Grostic Cattle Company and does not apply to any other beef or products. The state says customers either purchased the product directly from the farm or may have purchased it at the Hartland Farmers Market or from a meat trailer located in the parking lot of Rural King in Hartland.



The product was also sold to some Great Start Readiness and Head Start programs in Livingston County schools. The schools have been notified and have stopped using the beef.



Beef samples taken from the farm’s freezer was analyzed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service and indicated that PFOS was present in the beef tissue.



There are currently no state or federal standards related to PFOS in beef.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township issued a press release sharing the advisory and noted that limited distribution of the beef occurred throughout Livingston County. Bollin said she’s glad the state is showing an abundance of caution and letting people know about the potential public health risks, adding she’s monitoring the situation closely and working together with local leaders and state agencies to keep the public informed.



Customers are being directed to contact Grostic Cattle Company with questions. The state is also said to be working with the farmer to reimburse customers who have purchased the beef.



Anyone with health-related questions or concerns from consuming the beef can contact MDHHS by calling 800-648-6942 Monday – Friday from 8am to 5pm.



Customers with questions about product packaging can contact MDARD at 800-292-3939 Monday – Friday from 8am to 5pm.



More information about the advisory is available through the provided link. Bollin's press release is attached.