State Budget Includes Grants For 75 Parks & Outdoor Recreation Projects

August 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The bi-partisan budget marks 50 years of the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants.



Grant funding has been awarded to some parks and recreation projects across the WHMI listening area.



The balanced, bi-partisan state budget for fiscal year 2027 includes $45 million in Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants for 75 land acquisition and park development projects across the state.



The grants leverage nearly $64 million in local and matching funds for a combined $108.9 million investment in public land and outdoor recreation. The investments will help more people and families explore and enjoy Michigan’s public lands and natural resources.





Among the area projects include:



-$400,000 for the City of Fenton to build ADA-compliant playground equipment, a bathroom and a paved parking lot at Bush Park, along with a segment of the Riverwalk trail system.



-$100,000 for Hamburg Township to replace decking and substructure on the Zukey Lake footbridge along the Mike Levine Lakelands Trail.



-$125,000 for Genesee County to renovate the parking lot at Stepping Stone Falls, improving access to the Flint River and Iron Belle Trail.



-$400,000 for Washtenaw County to improve accessibility at Parker Mill Park, including a paved parking lot and universal access to the Border-to-Border and Iron Belle trails.



-$400,000 for Oakland Township to develop trails and public access at the 107-acre Blue Heron Environmental Area, including a picnic area and interpretive signage.





This round of acquisitions and developments includes $6.5 million for the DNR to acquire nearly 22,650 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula, consolidating state-managed land for recreation and natural resource protection and ensuring Michiganders can enjoy the natural beauty of the Keweenaw for generations to come. It also includes $1.5 million for the DNR to acquire 460 acres adjacent to the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State park, adding wooded hills, trout streams, and wildlife habitats to one of Michigan’s most popular and beautiful state parks. Finally, it includes $5 million for the DNR to acquire over 1,400 acres of forestland, including all of Turtle Lake and nearly 2 miles of the Turtle Creek corridor, protecting habitat and water quality in the Au Sable River watershed.



The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund is a restricted fund that was established in 1976 to provide funding for public acquisition of lands for resource protection and outdoor recreation, as well as for public outdoor recreation development projects. It is funded through interest and earnings on funds derived from the revenues of state-owned oil, gas and minerals. To date, the Trust Fund has granted more than nearly $1.4 billion to state and local units of government to protect public land and develop and improve recreation opportunities in Michigan.



DNR Director Scott Bowen said “Since its inception, the Trust Fund has awarded crucial grant dollars to local governments and state agencies for creative projects and acquisitions that greatly benefit residents and local economies in every county of the state. The protection and enhancement of Michigan’s outdoor recreation opportunities and cherished wild places are more important than ever. We’re grateful to the visionaries who created this unique funding source and to the many partners who continue to elevate its impact for current and future generations of Michiganders.”



Governor Gretchen Whitmer said “Michigan's parks, trails, and public lands bring are some of the best places to spend time with family and friends, and these investments will help make them even better. I’m proud we got a balanced, bipartisan budget across the finish line that includes grant funding for 75 projects in communities across our state. By partnering with local communities, we’re expanding access to the outdoors, protecting our natural resources, and creating more places where people can live, work, and play. Let’s keep getting it done.”



State Budget Director Jen Flood said “Every corner of Michigan benefits from this investment, whether it’s a new trailhead, a riverfront park, or land protected for the next generation. These grants will turn local visions into places where families can hike, fish, and connect with the outdoors. When we invest in parks and public land, we’re investing in the quality of life that keeps people in Michigan.”



As the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund celebrates its 50th anniversary year in 2026, visit Michigan.gov/MNRTF to see a list of all previous grant awards, information about the fund, anniversary events, and a map pinpointing the locations of many funded projects throughout Michigan.



A release detailing all 75 land acquisition and development projects supported in the fiscal year 2027 budget is attached.