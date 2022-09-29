Three Statewide Proposals On November Ballot

September 29, 2022

Three statewide ballot proposals will appear before voters in the November 8th General Election.



The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has approved ballot language for the three proposals, all of which would amend the state constitution if approved.



Proposal 22-1 would require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers, and change the state legislator term limit to 12 total years in the legislature. The proposal moved forward after the Michigan Supreme Court denied a challenge.



Proposal 22-2 would add various provisions regarding elections. Among those include requiring state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots; and require nine days of early in-person voting. The language was approved after the state’s high court rejected challenges to the initiative.



Proposal 22-3 is the most controversial. It would establish new individual rights to reproductive freedom, including the right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion; allow the state to regulate abortion in some cases; and forbid prosecution of individuals exercising their established right. The Michigan Supreme Court ordered the proposal to be added to the November ballot after the four-member state elections board deadlocked.



The full text for each ballot proposal is attached.